Ware police arrest man in possession of heroin, crack cocaine

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – After conducting a narcotics investigation, Ware police arrested a man who is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Ware Chief of Police Shawn C. Crevier told 22News, 32-year-old Barry A. Bennett was arrested on Walker Road after police seized 200 bags of heroin and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

Photo: Ware Police Department

Bennett’s bail was denied by the clerk, he is now scheduled to be arraigned at the Northampton House of Corrections on Wednesday.

Bennett was charged with the following: