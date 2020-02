WARE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Ware Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole at the Walmart in Ware.

According to police, the suspect is allegedly responsible for larceny and other charges that occurred at Walmart on Saturday evening.

If you have information that can help identify this man, contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.

photo courtesy: Ware Police Department

You can also leave an anonymous message at 413-437-5873 or email at Waretipline@townofware.com.