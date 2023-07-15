WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run incident that took place on North Street Saturday morning.

According to the Ware Police Department, a pedestrian was hit on North Street Saturday morning. There is no word yet on the identity of the pedestrian, or what caused the accident.

This investigation is ongoing by the Ware Police Department. 22News will update this story as soon as more information is available.