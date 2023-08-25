WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with kidnapping and assault and battery charges.

According to the Ware Police, they are asking for the public’s help with information on the location of 20-year-old Rockeem Handfield. He has an arrest warrant on the following charges:

A&B on +60/ Disabled with Injury

A&B on Police Officer (2 counts)

A&B Domestic

Kidnapping

Resist Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Open and Gross Lewdness

Handfield is not believed to be a danger to the public at this time. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.