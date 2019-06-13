Ware police looking for woman accused of stealing donation can

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a donation can from a store Wednesday night.

According to the Ware Police Department, the woman stole a donation can for the Jimmy Fund from Ware Honeyland Farms Wednesday.

Police said surveillance video showed a middle-aged woman wearing a pink shirt grab the can from the counter and put it in her handbag. The woman then allegedly left the store and got into what police think is a green sedan.

The Jimmy Fund donations cans are distributed to local police departments by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. The fund is a charity that raises money for pediatric cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Police said this is the first time a donation can has been stolen.

If anyone recognizes the woman they’re asked to call the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571 or email waretipline@townofware.com.