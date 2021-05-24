Ware Police looking for woman who allegedly stole money from wallet at Dollar Tree

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole money from a wallet found in the Dollar Tree on West Street on Sunday.

According to Ware Police, around 11:20 a.m. an 11-year-old girl left her pink wallet in a shopping basket and left the store with her father. Minutes later she realized she left her wallet and went back to the store to find the wallet with $107 in cash missing from it.

After Dollar Tree management looked over the security footage they saw a woman wearing a red dress, enter the store and pick up the basket with the pink wallet and open it. Police said the suspect was seen removing what appears to be cash from the wallet, putting it into her purse, and walking away while discarding the pink wallet in the front of the store.

If anyone recognizes the suspect you are asked to contact Sgt. Chris DeSantis at 413-967-3571 or through the Ware Police Tip Line email at waretipline@townofware.com. You can remain anonymous.