WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an incident on Friday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was stopped by a Walmart Asset Protection, according to the Ware Police Department.

The man then brandished a knife at the manager before he left the store on foot.

  • Ware Police Department
  • Ware Police Department
  • Ware Police Department

It is being asked that if anyone recognizes this man, leave an anonymous tip at the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571, or send an email to waretipline@townofware.com.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.