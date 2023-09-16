WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an incident on Friday.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was stopped by a Walmart Asset Protection, according to the Ware Police Department.
The man then brandished a knife at the manager before he left the store on foot.
It is being asked that if anyone recognizes this man, leave an anonymous tip at the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571, or send an email to waretipline@townofware.com.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.