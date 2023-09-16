WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an incident on Friday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was stopped by a Walmart Asset Protection, according to the Ware Police Department.

The man then brandished a knife at the manager before he left the store on foot.

Ware Police Department

Ware Police Department

Ware Police Department

It is being asked that if anyone recognizes this man, leave an anonymous tip at the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571, or send an email to waretipline@townofware.com.