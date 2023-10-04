NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A convicted sex offender from Ware was sentenced to prison for violating the conditions of his probation.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Michael Hunt was sentenced to 9 to 11 years after sexually assaulting another child and contacting six other children while on probation.

Hunt was convicted in Franklin and Worcester Superior Courts back in 2002 for multiple sex offenses that were on four young boys. He served eight years in prison and was civilly committed for an additional five years at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater after he was declared to be a sexually dangerous person.

He was released in March 2014 to serve 15 years on probation as a registered sex offender. Then in March of this year, the Ware Police Department filed criminal charges against him after a boy reported that Hunt had sexually assaulted him in 2018 when the boy was just 10 years old. A probation violation hearing in Hampshire Superior Court took place that spanned three days in August and September, where 11 witnesses testified, including the boy.

“The survivor showed tremendous courage coming forward and testifying in Court,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington.

Hampshire Superior Court ruled that Hunt had violated his probation by sexually assaulting the boy, as well as engaging in prohibited contact with six different children in Ware and Oakham between 2016 and 2023.

Hunt faces open charges for one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and intimidation of a witness relating to the incident in Ware from 2018 involving the 10-year-old boy. Hunt has entered a plea of not guilty.