WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warren Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a potential person of interest after responding to an abduction attempt Monday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Warren Police received a report of an abduction attempt on a juvenile on Bridge Street. According to Warren police, surrounding law enforcement agencies, as well as Massachusetts State Police units, are currently searching for a subject described as a tall, thin-built, tan male wearing a brown hooded shirt, black and white shorts, and red and white shoes. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in the area.

A photo of the person in question has been shared by a local resident, and any information related to this individual is crucial to the ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the police mentioned that the person in the photo may or may not be a person of interest in the potential abduction case.

Courtesy of Warren Police Department

Authorities are urging anyone who may recognize the person in the attached photo to call the Warren Police Department at (413) 436-9595 ext. 0 and ask to speak to the on-duty officer. Additionally, they request the public to check cameras in the area of Bridge Street around the noted time frame and report any video sightings.