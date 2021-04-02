Driver charged with killing 7 motorcyclists arraigned in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – The truck driver from West Springfield charged with killing seven motorcyclists back in June 2019 was arraigned in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck, towing a flatbed when he struck a group of 10 motorcyclists in Randolph, New Hampshire on June 21 and killed seven of them. Zhukovskyy was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on refined charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and reckless conduct in the case and he pleaded not guilty.

A trial was tentatively scheduled for June but now may be delayed, with both sides still gathering information on the case.

During a status call with a judge on March 29, prosecutors talked about deadlines from earlier this year that haven’t been met and about an assistant attorney general who started with the case, but is leaving in three weeks. A defense lawyer said he hasn’t had the chance to conduct any depositions yet because of delays in getting information from the state.