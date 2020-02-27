WATCH LIVE: Milwaukee Police news conference on shooting

Milwaukee police will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the investigation into the workplace shooting Wednesday at Molson Coors in Milwaukee.

Investigators Search For Motive In Milwaukee Shooting

Police say the gunman who killed five employees at Molson Coors before taking his own life was an “active employee” of the company. NBC’s Wendy Woolfolk reports.

(NBC News) Investigators are searching for a motive in the Wednesday shooting spree that left five victims and a gunman dead at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Police have confirmed the 51-year-old gunman, who took his own life, was an “active employee” at Molson Coors.

The identities of the gunman and his victims are being withheld until families are notified.

“We’re a family here at Molson Coors in Milwaukee and this is an unthinkable tragedy for us,” CEO Gavin D. Hattersley said after the shooting.

