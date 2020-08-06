WATCH LIVE: 3 Police officers stabbed in Saugus, suspect in custody

Watch live aerials from NBC Boston

SAUGUS, Mass. (NBC/WWLP) – Three police officers were hospitalized but expected to survive after being stabbed during an incident in Saugus Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, various State Police units were called to 29 Tuttle Street in Saugus, where three Saugus Police officers were stabbed during a response to that residence shortly after 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

All three officers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and a fourth Saugus officer was taken to MGH for precautionary reasons.

State Police told 22News, the suspect, an adult man, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield.

A public relations firm representing Saugus police said Saugus Police are confirming three injured officers were stabbed and are expected to survive.

@SaugusPD are confirming three injured officers stabbed/slashed. Expected to survive. Suspect in custody and was not seriously injured. No danger to the community at this time. — John Guilfoil PR (@GuilfoilPR) August 6, 2020

We are awaiting information but have been made aware that multiple police are injured in Saugus. We have two of our associates headed to Saugus at this time. @SaugusPD — John Guilfoil PR (@GuilfoilPR) August 6, 2020

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and is being led by state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. State Police have also sent patrols and a patrol supervisor from Troop A, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and a State Police chemist to assist.