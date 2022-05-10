(NewsNation) — Escaped inmate Casey White is in custody after an 11-day statewide manhunt ended with a car chase and the death of a female corrections officer who authorities say broke him out of jail.

Investigators believe corrections officer Vicky White helped capital murder suspect Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, on April 29. Authorities said the pair had a “special relationship.” Vicky White died at a hospital Monday.

“Their plan was faulty and it failed,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. “Thank god.”

But what’s next for Casey White?

Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was initially hospitalized for treatment of his injuries sustained in Monday’s crash. Investigators on the scene described Casey’s injuries as “not that bad” and said he was cooperating with the police.

According to Wedding, Casey White signed a waiver of extradition and is expected to be transported back to Alabama for arraignment. The date and time of his transfer will not be made public.

Casey White was charged with capital murder for a deadly stabbing at the time of his escape. He was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.

He has a history of violence. Court documents allege he beat his brother in the face and head with an ax-sledgehammer handle, landing him in prison in 2012 for more than three years.

Once out of prison in 2015, he carried out a crime spree including a home invasion and a police chase, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In 2020, he allegedly confessed to the 2015 stabbing death of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway and was charged with two counts of capital murder. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. If he is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says extra measures will be put in place to isolate him from the rest of the detention center and that he will be “shackled 24/7.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.