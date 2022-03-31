GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was shot at Tanglewood Middle School and one person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. after a student was shot.

The student was taken to the hospital with but their condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies were on scene trying to identify the shooter, who is believed to be another student.

Deputies said the male shooter was located in close proximity to the school and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter is a minor but no further information is available at this time.

Greenville County Schools said students are being taken to Brookwood Church located at 580 Brookwood Point Place in Simpsonville. Parents will be reunited with their child at the church.

According to the school district, parents will need to have identification in order to pick up their student.

Deputies said White Horse Road at Old Easley Bridge is closed.