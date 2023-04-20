(WWLP) – Police in Longmeadow are reminding residents to lock their cars, after several break-ins were reported. While there is no way to completely prevent a car break-in, there are some steps you can take to make your vehicle less of a target.

Prevention starts before you even get out of your car, by making sure your valuables are out of sight. Experts suggest you never leave things like your phone, wallet, or electronics lying out on your seats, dashboard, or floor.

Keeping your doors locked is a step too many people forget, but is often your best line of defense against theft.

It is also a good idea to check your doors and windows every time you exit your vehicle. Remember, a thief can simply reach into your car through an open window, unlock your doors, and grab whatever is inside.

Break-ins can happen at any time of day, so it is important to keep your car somewhere highly visible with plenty of foot traffic, if you are able to do so. Also, avoid parking in areas that are poorly lit, or places that are not immediately seen.

If you are worried about suspicious activity in your neighborhood, never confront anyone yourself. If you are concerned, report your suspicions to a parking attendant or local law enforcement.