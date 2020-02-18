Week 4 of Weinstein trial: Closing arguments, two universes

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers say he is confident heading into what could be his last weekend of freedom as his New York City rape trial moves closer to a verdict.

Jurors are set to start deliberating Tuesday, their task put off a day because court is closed Monday for Presidents Day. The prosecution and defense left the panel of seven men and five women with plenty to think about as they summed up their cases for and against convicting the movie producer in closing arguments on back-to-back days, Thursday and Friday.

