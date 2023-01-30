SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.

Between where two violent incidents, Sunday in Springfield and a deadly shooting at the Holyoke mall on Saturday, people now are trying to cope.

A string of violent acts struck two local cities over the weekend. This past Saturday evening, a deadly shooting happened at a salon in the Holyoke Mall. A 33-year-old man, who was an innocent bystander was killed when caught in the crossfire. During a confrontation between two men, that quickly escalated into a shooting.

“Your feed is full of like people locked down in dressing rooms and bathrooms, it was panic,” said Sasha Viands of Holyoke.

A 23-year-old Springfield man was arrested in connection with the shooting. But a place that normally is a center for entertainment for families, has now become a parent’s worst nightmare.

Viands adds, “it’s a scary thing to think about how to keep her safe anywhere, coming off of a week full of mass shootings, it’s by default where anyone’s brain would go.”

And in Springfield early Sunday morning, a deadly stabbing of a woman on Chestnut Street, a suspect yet to be arrested. Minutes before that deadly stabbing early Sunday morning…two women were shot on Suffolk Street here in Springfield. The juvenile victim suffered serious injuries, and the adult woman was expected to be okay.

“It just doesn’t make sense, the question is, what can you do about it? It would be great if people can just be decent to each other,” said Sebastian Antonin of Agawam.

And as police continue to investigate, parents try to provide their children some comfort.

They are going to ask the questions and who better to get information from than your parent? Don’t be afraid to have that open door, that open conversation and dialogue, with young people, it’s important, expressed Viands.

Now the victim of that shooting at the mall has been identified as Trung Tran and according to a GoFundMe page set up for him, he leaves behind a wife and children.