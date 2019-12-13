Illegal drug activity in Springfield leads to four arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Four Springfield men were arrested Thursday afternoon after a weeks-long investigation into illegal drug and gang activity in the city’s North End.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 2:30 p.m. detectives arrested 39-year-old Malvin Rodriguez, 29-year-old Roberto Ortiz-Santiago, and 29-year-old Edwin Morales on Osgood Street and arrested 33-year-old Wilbert Cabrera on Main Street.

Walsh said Rodriguez had 44 bags of cocaine and 45 bags of heroin on him and Ortiz-Santiago had 37 bags of heroin on him. Five additional bags of heroin were recovered during the investigation.

Ortiz-Santiago was previously arrested in September on drug-distribution charges.

Malvin Rodriguez is charged with the following:

Distribution of a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Possession with the intent t distribute a class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Default warrant

Roberto Ortiz-Santiago, Edwin Morales, and Wilbert Cabrera are charged with distribution of a class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Morales is facing an addition default warrant charge.