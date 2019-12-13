1  of  2
Breaking News
House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges Shots fired in Springfield, three arrested
Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Gateway Regional School District Hampshire Regional School District LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns R. H. Conwell Elementary School

Illegal drug activity in Springfield leads to four arrests

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malvin Rodriguez, Roberto Ortiz-Santiago, Edwin Morales, Wilbert Cabrera (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Four Springfield men were arrested Thursday afternoon after a weeks-long investigation into illegal drug and gang activity in the city’s North End.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 2:30 p.m. detectives arrested 39-year-old Malvin Rodriguez, 29-year-old Roberto Ortiz-Santiago, and 29-year-old Edwin Morales on Osgood Street and arrested 33-year-old Wilbert Cabrera on Main Street.

Walsh said Rodriguez had 44 bags of cocaine and 45 bags of heroin on him and Ortiz-Santiago had 37 bags of heroin on him. Five additional bags of heroin were recovered during the investigation.

Ortiz-Santiago was previously arrested in September on drug-distribution charges.

Malvin Rodriguez is charged with the following:

  • Distribution of a class A drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
  • Possession with the intent t distribute a class B drug
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws
  • Default warrant
  • Default warrant
  • Default warrant
  • Default warrant

Roberto Ortiz-Santiago, Edwin Morales, and Wilbert Cabrera are charged with distribution of a class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Morales is facing an addition default warrant charge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots