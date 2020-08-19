‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ star charged in alleged murder-for-hire killing of his nephew

JACKSON, Miss. (KTVI) – The owner of a St. Louis soul food restaurant featured on reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” has been charged in the 2016 murder-for-hire killing of his nephew, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old James Timothy Norman at his Jackson, Mississippi home Tuesday morning, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Norman has been charged in the death of his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Norman faces one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

Norman, the owner of Sweetie Pie’s, took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014, with him as the sole beneficiary, according to the DOJ.

In March 2016, Norman got in touch with his alleged accomplice, an exotic dancer by the name of Terica Ellies of Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials say on the day prior to Andre Montgomery’s death, Norman flew to St. Louis from Los Angeles. Ellis allegedly learned where Montgomery was and used a burner phone to give his location to Norman. Just after 8 p.m. on March 14, Montgomery was shot and killed in St. Louis.

Prosecutors say Ellis’ phone location placed her in the vicinity of the murder when Montgomery was killed.

They also allege that Ellis traveled back to Memphis, where she deposited over $9,000 in various bank accounts after calling Norman.

On March 21, Norman contacted the insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance he had on his nephew Andre Montgomery.

Terica Ellis has also been charged in the murder for hire plot.

Both are being held in federal custody. St. Louis Police and the FBI are investigating the case.