West Brookfield man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot anyone who came to the door

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in West Brookfield was arrested after barricading himself inside a home allegedly threatening to shoot anyone who came to the door Wednesday night.

Troopers along with West Brookfield Police were called to a home at around 7:25 p.m. for a man with a reported history of weapons possession was threatening to shoot anyone who came to the door, according to Massachusetts State Police. The Crisis Negotiation Unit attempted to persuade the man to surrender peacefully and the robotic units from the bob squad were also called to assist.

With assistance from the negotiator, Troopers from the Special Tactical Operations Team (STOP Team) gained entry and secured the man inside the home without incident. The coordination between State and local police and various units allowed for a peaceful resolution.

West Brookfield Police took custody of the suspect and is expected to be subject to a medical commitment.