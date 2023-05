WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in a theft.

The woman is suspected of a larceny at Kohl’s in the Riverdale Shops Plaza on May 5. She is also suspected of several other larceny incidents at the same store over the last few weeks.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245.