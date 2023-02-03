WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a credit card unauthorized.

The man pictured below is allegedly responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card on Thursday from a business off Riverdale Street.

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you can identify him or have any information call West Springfield Police Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 extension 245 or Text-A-Tip, text SOLVE plus a message to 274637 on your cell phone. You can remain anonymous.