West Springfield man arrested after shooting in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department made an arrest after a shooting in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 12:45 p.m. officers heard gun shots in the area of State and School Streets. Officers saw the suspect vehicle involved in shooting another car. Police stopped the car on the 300 block of State Street and 25-year-old David Percy was arrested after officers found a loaded large capacity “Ghost Gun” in Percy’s car.

The other vehicle involved was found unoccupied on Elloitt Street with a bullet hole in the door.

David Percy of West Springfield is charged with the following: