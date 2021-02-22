West Springfield man arrested for allegedly threatening driver with firearm after road rage incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested last week after a road rage incident where he allegedly followed another vehicle home and threatened the driver with a firearm.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a home on Hillcrest Avenue Wednesday, February 17 by a victim that said he was threatened by a man with a firearm after a road rage incident.

The victim said he was followed home by the suspect, Nicholas A. Bernardi of West Springfield, and that Bernardi exchanged words with him while displaying a semi-automatic handgun. The victim’s RING doorbell was able to capture the incident on camera.

On Thursday, February 18 officers were able to locate Bernardi’s vehicle in the area near the home and arrested him.

Bernardi has been charged with:

Assault w/ a Dangerous Weapon (firearm)

Threat to Commit a Crime

The Hampden County District Court assisted in the investigation.