West Springfield man arrested for possession of cocaine, illegal machete

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has been arrested after police seized drugs and an illegal machete from his possession.

According to West Springfield Police, narcotic detectives received a tip on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. that Raymond Michael Boissonault of Lowell Street was allegedly dealing drugs in West Springfield and Agawam. It was also discovered that his license was suspended.

Officers found Boissonault driving a Honda Accord on Piper Road and conducted a traffic stop where he was then arrested for being an unlicensed operator. Detectives found a plastic baggy containing 7.4 grams of cocaine in his possession as well as $665 in cash. The vehicle was later search and police found 25.3 grams of cocaine, 4.2 ounces of marijuana, an illegal double edged 24″ machete, and drug distribution paraphernalia.

Boissonault has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18 Grams or more (less than 36 Grams)

Possession of +2 ounces of marijuana outside residence

Operating a M/V with a suspended license, Subsequent offense

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Another person was inside the vehicle at the time of the Boissonault’s arrest but was not detained.