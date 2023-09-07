SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested Wednesday for possession of a ghost gun following a months-long investigation.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives have been investigating 23-year-old Victor Vargas of West Springfield for several months for illegal possession of a firearm. Vargas was seen on Wednesday on River Street in West Springfield allegedly clutching his waistband.
Officers later conducted a traffic stop of Vargas’ vehicle on Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield and seized a loaded ghost gun, 268 grams of marijuana and more than $4,100 in cash.
Vargas of West Springfield has been charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
