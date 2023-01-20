SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a West Springfield man in connection with a shooting in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.
Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the department’s ShotSpotter system picked up the sound of gunfire at around 3:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Orange Street. There, they found a car that had been struck by gunfire.
The detective bureau identified 18-year-old Chauncey Williams of West Springfield as a suspect. Officers arrested Williams at around 4:30 p.m., he is being charged with the following:
• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
• Assault & Battery with a Firearm
• Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
• Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
• Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,200
• Threat to Commit a Crime