West Springfield man arrested on kidnapping for extortion warrant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from West Springfield was arrested for a warrant based on an investigation by the North Adams Police Department Tuesday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 25-year-old Jeremiah Ahearn was arrested at around 10:20 a.m. by members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, U.S. Marshal Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Ahearn had an outstanding warrant out of Northern Berkshire District Court on a charge of kidnapping for extortion. Officers found Ahearn in his car on the 200 block of White Street. Inside the vehicle, officers seized 22 grams of marijuana, nearly $1,000 and inside a backpack had more than 360 rounds of various ammunition, a 30 round high capacity magazine and a 15 round high capacity magazine. Ahearn had an additional $198 on him.

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

Jeremiah Ahearn is charged with the following: