West Springfield man charged with breaking into multiple vehicles

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested after a resident reported seeing someone suspicious on their their home security cameras Monday night.

According to West Springfield police, officers went to Webster Avenue to investigate the resident’s report and found William Poehler near their address.

Police say he matched the caller’s description and further investigation led to his arrest for multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts from vehicles in the neighborhood.

Poehler has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles in the nighttime and three counts of larceny under $1,200.