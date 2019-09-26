West Springfield man charged with child rape

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield for allegedly raping a child with force.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Raymond Weber of West Springfield was arrested at his home without incident after a lengthy investigation by the West Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau that involves crimes that occurred over a long period of time, several years ago.

Weber is being charged with rape of a child with force and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age.

The WSPD along with the United States Fugitive Task Force arrested Weber for an arrest warrant on those charges.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information regarding Weber you are asked to contact the WSPD Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.