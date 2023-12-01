SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim who was found on Fort Pleasant Street in Springfield on Monday has been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 30-year-old Anthony Edwards of West Springfield was found dead by officers who were called at around 4:40 a.m. to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Street.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide. If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip. The investigation is being conducted by Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.