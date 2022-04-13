SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The former controller of a Chicopee business pleaded guilty Wednesday in Springfield Federal Court to embezzling of over $1.4 million from the company.

Gerald Burke, 36, was charged on April 8, 2022. He pleaded guilty to eight counts of bank fraud, two counts of mail fraud and three counts of filing a false tax return.

Burke had been the controller of a metal stamping company in Chicopee. From October 2011 until he was terminated in 2018 he stole $1.4 million by writing checks to himself and giving himself additional pay. He did not report the extra earnings to the IRS during the seven years, owing $160,000 in federal taxes.

The charge of bank fraud provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $1 million, restitution and forfeiture. The charge of mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and forfeiture. The charge of filing a false tax return provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and forfeiture.

Burke is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27, 2022.