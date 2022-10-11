CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has been sentence to prison in Springfield District Court Tuesday for embezzling more than $1.4 million from a business in Chicopee.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins, 70-year-old Gerald Burke of West Springfield was sentenced to 31 months in prison with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims as well as the IRS. Burke pleaded guilty to eight counts of mail fraud and three counts of filing a false tax return in April.

Burke employed by a privately owned metal stamping company in Chicopee and was in charge of the company’s finances, which included direct payroll and signing checks on behalf of the company. From October 2011 up to his termination in 2018, he embezzled $1.4 million by approving an additional payroll payment to himself and writing checks to himself and his credit card company from the company account.

Burke failed to report $1.2 million of his illegal income to the IRS for nearly seven years and evaded more than $160,000 in federal taxes.