SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was sentenced to prison for the rape of a patient at a nursing home.

According to a news release from Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 37-year-old Mihail Lujan was to 10-12 years in state prison for a 2013 sexual assault at a nursing home in West Springfield.

A nurse called the West Springfield Police to report that when she put the victim to bed she left the curtain open to be able to see the victim from the hall. When looking into the room the nurse noticed the curtain had been closed. The nurse found Mihail Lujan behind the curtain with the victim in a state of undress.

The DA’s office said the nurse did not recognize the defendant as he was part of a contracted cleaning crew. Based upon their investigation, Lujan was charged with rape.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “Acts of violence and sexual assault on our most vulnerable citizens will be met with our most diligent efforts to protect them and punish those who commit these heinous acts. I thank the West Springfield Police Department for their professional investigation of this case, and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green for his skillful work and steadfast effort to secure justice.”

The DA’s office expects Lujan will be detained by the federal government for deportation proceedings after he serves his sentence.