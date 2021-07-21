West Springfield PD investigate stolen tractor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man and truck in the attached picture.

Police believe the man is responsible for stealing a Bobcat compact tractor from a business off Main Street in West Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip. Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone and reference case #21-13478-OF. Those submitting tips can also remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today