West Springfield PD investigate stolen tractor

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man and truck in the attached picture.

Police believe the man is responsible for stealing a Bobcat compact tractor from a business off Main Street in West Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip. Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone and reference case #21-13478-OF. Those submitting tips can also remain anonymous.