WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for help from the public with information about a credit card theft.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a woman reported that her wallet and credit cards were stolen from her car while she pumped gas at a gas station on Westfield Street.

Police released photos of a man suspected of using the stolen credit cards. He may have tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension 229 or Text-A-Tip by anonymously texting SOLVE plus message to 274637.