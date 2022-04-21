WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for help from the public with information about a credit card theft.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a woman reported that her wallet and credit cards were stolen from her car while she pumped gas at a gas station on Westfield Street.

Police released photos of a man suspected of using the stolen credit cards. He may have tattoos on both hands.

WSPD credit card fraud suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension 229 or Text-A-Tip by anonymously texting SOLVE plus message to 274637.