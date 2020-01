WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify a couple who are accused of stealing at a business Sunday night.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at a store on Park Street. The two were seen leaving in a silver Jeep Liberty with a Green Bay Packer sticker in the rear window.

Photos of Suspects







Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210 ext. 3.