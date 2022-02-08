West Springfield PD: Man allegedly stole from Riverdale Street business

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a business theft.

According to the department, the man allegedly stole items from a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield. Police believe he left in the vehicle pictured below.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by messaging SOLVE plus your info. You may remain anonymous when contacting police.