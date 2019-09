WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly cashed three stolen checks at a bank in the area.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the suspect used stolen identification when he cashed the checks and the three checks came to a total of $2935.

(Photo: West Springfield PD)

(Photo: West Springfield PD)

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or has any information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.