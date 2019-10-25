West Springfield PD: Shoplifting suspect kicked officer in chest

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman is accused of assaulting a police officer after she was arrested for shoplfiting at the Riverdale Shops.

According to West Springfield police, officers were called to the reported shoplifting and found a woman fitting the suspect’s description attempting to hide a backpack with stolen merchandise.

Jill Brown was arrested after a brief investigation and taken to the West Springfield Police Department, where she allegedly turned combative.

“When asked to exit the cruiser, the officer realized that she had freed a hand from the applied handcuffs,” police wrote on Facebook. “She refused to exit cruiser and when the Officer attempted to escort her from the cruiser, she kicked him in the chest with both feet. Once removed she continued to be combative by thrashing about and kicking at Officers.”

Brown allegedly remained combative in her holding cell, causing officers to tase her. Police say two prescription bottles containing Class C controlled prescription drugs were found in her belongings.

Brown is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a Class C drug and shoplifting by concealing.