West Springfield police arrest three people during search warrant

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested overnight after police conducted search warrants at two addresses in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, WSPD Narcotics Unit, members of the Hampden County DA’s Intelligence Unit and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at 294 Main Street and 705 Union Street in West Springfield during the overnight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detectives located 56-year-old Edwin Rodriguez during the search at 705 Union Street and seized 9.2 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, more than 100 bags of heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, packaging, and distribution materials including a digital scale, and $86,016 stored as “wads” of cash inside several items throughout the apartment.

Detectives arrested 43-year-old Mayraliss Padilla and 36-year-old Nelvin Rodriguez during the search at 294 Union Street. According to West Springfield police, drug paraphernalia as well as evidence of recent and ongoing drug use was located inside the residence.

Edwin Rodriguez is charged with the following:

Distribution of a class A drug (heroin, subsequent offense)

Distribution of a class B drug (crack cocaine)

Mayraliss Padilla is charged with the following:

Possession to distribute a class A drug (heroin/subsequent offense)

Possession to distribute a class B drug (crack cocaine)

Nelvin Rodriguez is charged with the following:

Warrant

Previous arrests for narcotics at the two residences led to the ongoing investigation.