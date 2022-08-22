HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

Captain Brian Pomeroy allegedly committed the incident on March 20 of this year. After court deliberation, Pomeroy was released without bail on personal recognizance. He is to stay away and have no contact with the victim, according to a Criminal Docket from the Holyoke District Court.

His next court date is scheduled for October 28th.

On May 26th, Kate O’Brien Scott, Chief of Staff/General Counsel for the Town of West Springfield told the 22News I-Team that “Captain (Brian) Pomeroy is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into misconduct.”