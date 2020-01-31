West Springfield Police continue search for car in hit and run

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police need your help finding the suspected car involved in a hit and run pedestrian crash on Riverdale Street on Wednesday.

Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in West Springfield

According to West Springfield Police the alleged car is a two-door white 2003-2005 Honda Accord Coup.

Police want you to be on the lookout for the following damage:

Significant damage to the front driver’s side bumper, headlight, and quarter panel

Driver’s side mirror is missing

Front left corner of front bumper is missing

The suspected car was last seen traveling south on Route 5 near Bondi’s Island around 3:35 am.

If you have seen the vehicle or have any information in regards to this crash, West Springfield Police want you to contact them at 413-263-3210.

You can also use Text-A-Tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637.