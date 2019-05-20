West Springfield Police identified theft suspect

UPDATE: The West Springfield Police Department has identified the suspect.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a woman suspected of theft at a store near Riverdale Street on May 16.

West Springfield Police told 22News the woman stole $399 worth of merchandise that Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

If you recognize the woman in the picture or have any helpful information, please call Detective Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210, ext. 229 and reference cade #19-8698-OF.

