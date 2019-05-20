West Springfield Police identified theft suspect

Crime

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
West Springfield woman theft_1558384603420.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: The West Springfield Police Department has identified the suspect.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a woman suspected of theft at a store near Riverdale Street on May 16. 

West Springfield Police told 22News the woman stole $399 worth of merchandise that Thursday around 4:30 p.m.  

If you recognize the woman in the picture or have any helpful information, please call Detective Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210, ext. 229 and reference cade #19-8698-OF

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick