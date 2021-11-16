West Springfield Police: Increase in purse snatching thefts in Riverdale Shops area

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are warning the public of an increase in purse snatchings in the Riverdale Shops area.

According to the department, women in their late 50’s to late 80’s that were alone have been victims to purse thefts in the area of the Riverdale Shops, Costco and Table & Vine parking lots. All incidents have occurred in the late afternoon to early evening.

The suspects have varied in sex and race and have driven different types of vehicles. Each of the crimes have appeared to be random.

West Springfield Police are asking shoppers to be cautious and aware of your surroundings in the parking lots of the shops. If you see something suspicious, you are asked to call 911.