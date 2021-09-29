West Springfield police investigating shooting on Route 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Route 20 and Rogers Avenue Monday night.

Police say around 11:15 p.m. Monday night, a man was driving an Audi eastbound on Route 20 when another vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes SUV, approached from behind. The Mercedes then pulled up to the side of the Audi and fired several rounds from a handgun into the rear side of the Audi.

The driver of the Audi turned onto Rogers Avenue to avoid the Mercedes, which left the area eastbound on Route 20. Nearby people called police of the incident and helped the Audi driver that stopped on the side of the road. His vehicle had also run out of gas.

West Springfield police arrived to the area and collected evidence after talking to the driver. They are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 or you can anonymously text-a-tip to 274637, text Solve then your message.