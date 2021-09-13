West Springfield police investigating third bank robbery in a week

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are investigating a bank robbery on Riverdale Street Monday morning.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, around 8:44 a.m. Monday morning police received a report of a bank robbery. The suspect, a woman identified as a white person, allegedly handed a note to the teller that demanded money.

An undetermined amount of cash was given to the suspect and they left the bank on foot. No injuries were reported.

This is the third bank robbery in West Springfield in the last week. On Thursday, police were called to the Aarha Credit Union on Park Avenue for a bank robbery. In that case, the suspect also handed the teller a note demanding money. That suspect is described as a white man wearing a grey hoodie, black shirt, grey shorts, brown hat, and a blue face mask.

Then on Friday, a woman described as a white person in her 30’s also handed a note to a teller of the Freedom Credit Union on Union Street, demanding money. She left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.