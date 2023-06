WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the individual was involved in an armed robbery on Friday, May 26th.

West Springfield Police Department

If anyone has information on the individual’s whereabouts, call Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 ext.222 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone). If you wish to remain anonymous you may.