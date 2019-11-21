West Springfield Police looking for hit and run suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man pictured above struck a parked car in a parking lot off Dagget Drive and left the area.

Police say the suspect was operating a white Toyota Tundra Quad Cab with black rims and a black tonneau cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Stowell at 413-263-3210 ext. 240 and reference case #19-19745.