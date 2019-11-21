Breaking News
One dead after shooting on Glendell Terrace in Springfield
Watch Live
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

West Springfield Police looking for hit and run suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man pictured above struck a parked car in a parking lot off Dagget Drive and left the area.

Police say the suspect was operating a white Toyota Tundra Quad Cab with black rims and a black tonneau cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Stowell at 413-263-3210 ext. 240 and reference case #19-19745.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories