WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a larceny suspect.

West Springfield Police told 22News on September 1, the individual pictured stole a bicycle using bolt cutters.

Police did not mention which street the bicycle was stolen from or the time period the incident occurred.

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Price at (413) 263-3210 ext. 225 and reference case 19-16166. You may remain anonymous.

You can also text SOLVE plus your message to 274637.